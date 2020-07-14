Barbara Brittain (Montgomery) Anderson died Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care in Romney. Arrangements are private and by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
