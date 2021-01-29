Tricia Ann Lee, 41, of Augusta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Born on October 15, 1979, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of David R. Oates and Patricia Mahone Oates of Augusta.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Roy and Alma Oates and her maternal grandmother, Elaine Mahone.
Along with her parents, Tricia is survived by her 2 loving sons, Derek and Jay Lee; her husband, James Lee Jr.; 3 sisters, Amy Ranel (Leroy), Denise Hott (Eric) and Jill Myers (Dale); 12 nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and one great-nephew.
Tricia was full of life. She always had a smile on her face and could light up a room. She loved being with family and friends, especially during the holiday season. Tricia loved all things Christmas, including her enormous Christmas tree and lights. She loved gardening, raising chickens and life on the farm. In her spare time, she loved spending time at the camp; sitting around the campfire, floating down the river and she was known for her karaoke skills. She was in her happy place when she could put her toes in the sand at the beach. Tricia was a “beast” in the gym and motivated others to never give up on their health and fitness.
Tricia was an amazing person and provided inspiration to all she met. She ran the race of life so bravely. We are all better people because of her. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Interment will be in Church of Christ Memorial Park, Delray.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the church.
Memorial donations can be made to Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Pike, Augusta, WV, 26704.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
