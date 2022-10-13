Rose M. Miller

Rose Marie Miller, 64, of Romney, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born Dec. 14, 1957, in Keyser, she is the daughter of Virginia (Evans) Barnes and the late Richard Harold Litten.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Walker; and 4 brothers, Harold, Ronald and Aaron Litten.
Mrs. Miller had worked at Hester’s Chicken Plant. She had also worked at Lowe’s, and a shoe factory. In addition, Rose had owned her own thrift shop.
She enjoyed crafting, wood working, and spending time in her flower garden. Rose enjoyed baking during the holidays.
In addition to her mother, Rose is survived by her husband, Stan Miller; daughter, Christina Mylod-Gallamore and husband Willie; grandchildren, James Walker, Jr., Christian Walker and Brittany Mylod; siblings, Russ Litten, Ruth Ann Everley, Edward Litten, Robin Small, Gerald Litten and Kenneth Litten; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations may be made to the funeral home at P.O. Box 1260, Fort Ashby, WV 26719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.