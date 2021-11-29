Paul David Helsley Sr. 77, of Baker, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg.
Born on Sept.15, 1944, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late George Helsley Sr. and Lottie E. (Kerns) Helsley.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Moorefield Church of God with Pastor Douglas Bowers officiating. Interment followed at the Baker Run Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Moorefield Church of God, 223 S. Elm St., Moorefield, WV 26836.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.