Larry James “Jake” Ganoe, 65, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his residence.
Born March 3, 1956, in Cumberland, he was the only son of the late Elwood J. Ganoe and Betty L. (Whetzel) Ganoe.
Jake is survived by his wife, Krista A. (Davidson) Ganoe; 5 children, Donis A. Ganoe of Mississippi, Kathrine G. Ganoe of Romney, Elwood J. Ganoe of Romney, Geneva L. Ganoe of Mississippi, and Larry J. Ganoe of Mississippi; 4 sisters, Brenda J. Ganoe of Romney, Karen S. Ganoe of Romney, Peggy A. Ketterman of Petersburg, and Janet M. Ganoe of Romney; 3 stepchildren, Marsha Davidson of Keyser, Amanda Davidson of Romney, and Mark Davidson of Romney. Jake is also survived by 5 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 1 step-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Jake loved working on all types of vehicles, building things, and being with family and friends and his fur babies, Charlie and Blondie.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. A Celebration of Jake’s Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
