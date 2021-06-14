Taylor Janelle Michael, 18, of Kirby, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her residence.
Born on Oct. 2, 2002, in Winchester, Va., she was the daughter of Kenneth “Kenny” and Shenandoah “Shenan” (Davis) Michael.
She was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 2021 and a member of FFA. Taylor was a free spirit with a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a country girl who loved her horses, running her dogs and bear hunting.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her sister, Morgan L. Michael; her paternal grandparents, Jack and Irene Michael of Kirby; and maternal grandparents, Ronald and Cheryl Davis of Rio.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Kirby Assembly of God Church, Kirby, with Pastor Dale Myers and Pastor Jed Metzler officiating. Interment will be in Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, Kirby.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
