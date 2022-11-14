Beatrice E. Riggleman

Beatrice Eliza Riggleman, 94, of Romney, passed away at her daughter’s home on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, while surrounded by family.
Born Dec. 3, 1927, in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Eston F. Kesner and Elliott P. (Kessel) Kesner. Besides her parents, Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Riggleman (d. July 8, 1986); a son, William Allan Riggleman; a granddaughter, Michelle Riggleman; a grandson, Robert Lewis; a great-granddaughter, Renee Shockey; her brothers, Glenn, Bob, Paren and Walter; and by her sisters, Thelma, Pauline, Katherine, Luella, Mary and Lula.
Beatrice is survived by her sons, Simon E. “Dick” Riggleman and wife Cathy of Junction and James H. Riggleman, Sr. of Romney; her daughters, Carol “Patty” Shockey of Romney, Thelma “Tootle” Riggleman of Romney, Connie L. Riggleman of Romney, Joyce A. Lewis of Burlington and Barbara K. Dugan of Romney; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Vergie Smith of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Raised in Petersburg, Beatrice moved to Romney in 1947. She worked numerous jobs in the area from Ewers Orchard to Frances Vance’s Farm to the Pioneer Restaurant. Together with her husband, Richard, they raised a large family with whom she loved spending her time with. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were the center of her world and she was undoubtedly loved and cherished by them as well.
A woman with a heart of gold, Beatrice enjoyed watching Joyce Meyer and Joel Osteen. She loved Jesus and loved spending time at Christ Community Church in Augusta. In addition to that, she loved listening to music and had many hobbies. Beatrice loved to make homemade bread, as well as cooking and canning. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making baby doll clothes. She was also an architect on a small scale and could build a stick house from branches and twigs. While outside, Beatrice loved gardening, flowers and birds. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney and on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. on Thursday with Pastor Don Kesner officiating. Interment will be at Moyers Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.