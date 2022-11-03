Leo G. Reid, Jr.

Leo Gore Reid, Jr, 81, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Leo was born on Jan. 25, 1941, in Winchester, a son of the late Leo G. Reid, Sr. and Lillie V. Lewis Reid. Leo was a 1959 graduated from James Wood High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as a route salesman for Jewel Tea Co. and Charles Chip in Louisville, Ky. He was a member of American Legion Post 137 of Capon Bridge, where he served as 2nd Vice, Capon Bridge Ruritan Club, James Wood Touchdown Club and co-founder of the Mustang Club of Winchester. Leo enjoyed hunting, camping, bluegrass music, watching birds and deer. He loved NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon. He helped coach his son’s baseball and soccer teams.
Leo married Sally Singer Reid on Aug. 18, 1962, in Winchester.
Surviving along with his wife of 60 years are 3 sons, Brian S. Reid (Nora) of Gore, Va., David M. Reid of Capon Bridge and L. Keith Reid (Matthew Smith) of Abingdon, Md.; a brother, Alan Reid (Judy) of Chesterfield, Va.; 2 sisters, Penny Haines (Gary), Wildwood, Fla. and Carolyn Reid Turner of Winchester; 2 grandchildren, Marcy Franks and Dawn Brean; and 3 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden Franks and Eli Brean.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Gail V. Reid.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 11 to 12 p.m followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Officiating will be John Rubenstein, Chaplain. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery near Winchester.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 137, P.O. Box 239, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
