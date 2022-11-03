Kenneth C. Hirst, Sr., 100, formerly of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the VA Medical Center Tranquility House, Martinsburg, W.Va.
Born on Nov. 4, 1921, at the family farm in Hamburg, Ill., he was the son of the late Carroll and Beulah (Becker) Hirst. Kenneth was married to the late Marjorie (Sevier) Hirst. He served in WWII and received numerous medals including the Purple Heart after being wounded at Anzio in 1944. He drove tour buses and tractor trailers until his retirement in 1985. He enjoyed playing golf, bingo and growing a garden. He was Christian by faith. He was baptized in Fox Creek near his home in 1939 and attended worship services at the VA Chapel prior to Covid and he was a member and attended Augusta United Methodist Church in Augusta, while he was still living at home.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Hirst; a daughter, Linda Hirst; 2 sisters, Vera Vetter and Moina Miller; and 4 brothers, John, Keith, Irvin and Glenn.
He is survived by a son, Kenneth Hirst, Jr. of West Virginia; daughter-in-law, Gayle Hirst of Virginia; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Brock VanMeter officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Augusta United Methodist Church, c/o Donna Hott, 1614 McKee Hollow Rd., Augusta WV 26704 or The West Mar House, c/o Betty DeLauter, 1213 Grand Legacy Dr., South Pointe, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the entire staff at the VA Medical Center Tranquility House and to his medical team for their excellence and trusted care of Kenny over the past few years. He loved his nurses as if they were his own family.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
