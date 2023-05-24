Louisa DeWitt (Miller) Hardy died peacefully while surrounded by her devoted family on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va., after a brief illness. She was 96 years old. She was born on Aug. 8, 1926, in Romney to Edward Washington Miller (owner of Romney Orchards) and Mary Browning Miller (nee Keller) at home.
Louisa loved life and was a devoted family member. She had a sweet disposition and was beautiful inside and out. She was regarded as a refined lady and role model for her students. Louisa was a kind and patient teacher who had a heart for those who were struggling. She often had an uplifting word for those around her. Louisa had a merciful and humble heart for those in need and lived a rich and full life.
She grew up in an idyllic family with older brother, Edward Washington “Ned” Miller Jr. and her sister, Margaret McKeown Miller “Peggy Mac” Newell, educator for the WVSDB. Louisa loved her community and its history. She excelled in vocal performance, church organ music, swimming, and 4-H while attending Romney Schools during her youth.
She was an excellent student, church and community member. Louisa was also crowned Miss Apple Blossom Festival and was a Peterkin Conference Center camp counselor in the summers. In 1945, Louisa graduated from Romney High School with honors. In 1949, she received a BA from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Va., graduating Summa Cum Laude. She went on to complete a Master’s Degree in Education from West Virginia University in 1952. Louisa was certified to teach Foreign Languages, Music, English and American History. She loved her students as her own children and loved teaching and inspiring her students to further their education and read the classics and fine literature. Louisa taught in Hampshire County Schools for 35 years. She was the National Honor Society sponsor at Hampshire High School and she led the girls’ choir at St. Stephen’s Church for 30 years. Louisa also taught many of Romney’s youth to play the piano.
After retirement in 1986, Louisa continued to faithfully support Romney and the educational community by being a member of the retired teachers Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. She read for the county’s spelling bee, contributed to and served on the Hampshire County Library board, and served as a docent for the Davis House. Louisa cared for her aging parents, as well as her aunt, Miss Izzy Miller. She did not have any children of her own, but was a second mother to her nieces and nephews; all of whom she has influenced positively. She and Jack were adopted by numerous cats whom they loved and cared for.
She helped plan and execute many of the Washington and family reunions. She married the love of her life, Jack Wallace Hardy in 1960. They were happily married for 36 years. Jack died of cancer in 1996. She was a virtuous and loving wife.
She faithfully attended St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Romney for 96 years and was the organist there for over 70 years.
She is survived by her nephews, David Gainer and wife Robin of Culpepper, Va. and Joe Gainer and wife Deborah of Fairfax, Va; her nieces, Margaret Miller of Kalamazoo, Mich. and Louisa Bridges and husband David of Romney/Warrenton, Va.; her great-nephews and -nieces, Sarah Bridges Cruikshank and Matt of Aberdeen, Md., Christopher Bridges and Kacey of Midlothian Va., Elizabeth Bridges Johnson and Brandon of King George, Va., Jordan Gainer and Melissa of Kearneysville, W.Va., Emery Gainer of Ohio, Lauren Duvall and Scott of Rixeyville, Va., and William Gainer and Kate of Fairfax; her beloved great-great-nephews and -nieces, which include Joshua Cruikshank, Levi Cruikshank, Caleb Cruikshank, Elle Cruikshank, Ryan Gainer, Luke Gainer, Clara Bridges, Audrey Bridges, Lily Johnson, Layla Johnson, Savannah Duvall, Amelia Duvall, and Maddox Duvall. Louisa is also survived by many beloved Washington and Miller cousins as well as many dear friends and former students.
Besides her parents and husband, Louisa is preceded in death by her brother, her sister, her niece, Ann Miller, and her great-nephew, David A. Bridges, II.
Until her health declined, she was the leader of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Altar Guild and Women’s Ministry leader. In her last days, Louisa continued to be a gardener, avid reader, and member of her Bible study. She loved the holidays when family came to visit her and was fond of all her caregivers and neighbors who helped her. She saw the humor, joy, and beauty of life. Louisa will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her family is confident that the Lord Jesus, her Savior, welcomes her with the words, “Well done thou good and faithful servant.”
Friends will be received on Thursday, May, 25, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney with Fr. Warren Frederick officiating. Light refreshments will be served at Louisa’s home following interment for family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
