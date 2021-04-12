Junior Allen Hott, 76, of Fort Ashby, formerly of Kirby, passed away on Tues., April 6, 2021, at Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby.
Born on April 9, 1944 in Kirby, he was the son of the late Loring S. Hott and Thelma V. Hott.
Junior worked at Kelly Springfield Tire Co. until the business closed. He loved the outdoors, spending time gardening and filling bird feeders, especially hunting and camping at Pot Lick Cove. He was a member of the Cumberland, Md., Moose Lodge 271 and Cresaptown Fraternal Order of Eagles 2883.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Gary Hott and Grover Hott and a sister Judy Everett.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Stacey Ratliff (Chris) of Cumberland and Nicole Diehl (Brad) of Keyser; a granddaughter, Kristin Ratliff of Morgantown, W.Va.; 4 sisters, Dora Kelley of Atlanta, Ga., Janet Peters of Farmington, Mo., Jean Nelson and Sharon Link both of Romney; his companion, Jean Hawkins of Fort Ashby and former wife Roxalyn Hott of Fort Ashby.
Memorial services will be held on Sat., April 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Hott’s Chapel United Methodist Church at Kirby with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hott’s Chapel Cemetery, c/o Linda Baker, 270 Baker Dr., Romney, WV 26757.
The family will receive friends on Sat., April 17, 2021, one hour prior to service at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
