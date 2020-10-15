Donna Eloise Swisher, 86, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Born on October 10, 1934 in Hoy, she was the daughter of the late Hazel and Ruth Delaplaine Bennett.
Donna was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She worked as a secretary for Eastern Building Supply in Romney for many years and Southern States. She served as secretary/treasurer for Malick Cemetery and was a member of the Zion Church of Christ where she was very active.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Wolford; a brother, Armand Bennett and an infant brother, Robert Bennett.
She is survived by her husband, Avin L. Swisher; daughters, Julie Whitacre (Rex) of Cross Junction, Va. and Becky Ward (John) of Augusta; a son, Brent Swisher (Kathleen), of Augusta; and 4 grandchildren, Brandon, Ashlyn, Alyssa and Victoria.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Malick Cemetery, Augusta, with Evangelist Leroy Hurley officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
