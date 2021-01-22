Merilyn “Noonie” Ann Barr Turner, 85, of Augusta, went to be with our Lord, Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Born on August 14, 1935, in the Rig area of Hardy County, she was a daughter of the late William “Vance” Barr and Sarah Ann (Rumer) Barr. Her husband, Donald Gochenour Turner preceded her in death in May 2020. A brother, Dick Barr; a sister-in-law, Marge Barr; and a sister, Frances Kessinger also preceded her in death.
Merilyn was a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church and in the past she enjoyed many services with the ladies ministry. She loved to do embroidery and spend time with her sister, Polly. She had the joy of living in Alaska for a year and a half before it was a state. She was a Police Matron from 1978 to 1983 in Baltimore, Md., and in the later years she was a greeter at the Moorefield Walmart and most recently she worked at the Regional Jail in Augusta.
Surviving is 2 daughters, Jacklon (Myron) Cope of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Darlene (Jimmy) Taylor of Delray; 3 granddaughters, Virginia A. (David) Robbins of Hedgesville, W.Va., Annette M. (Ronnie) Beland of Martinsburg and Merilyn Alice (Randy) Black of Augusta; 7 great-grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Robbins, Sarah and Jordan Beland, Arek, Rhiannon and Druen Black; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Broderick and Eternity Woodson and Brantley Black; a sister, Paulette “Polly” Triplett and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held at the Riggleman-Barr-Hinkle Family Cemetery in the Critestown area of Moorefield with Pastor Brad Taylor as officiant. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at the Fraley Funeral Home, 107 Washington Street.
A memorial service for Merilyn and Donald is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fraley Funeral Home.
