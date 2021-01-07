Edward Eugene Hill, 70, of Baker, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on Sept. 22, 1950, in Ranson, W.Va, he was the son of the late James W. Hill and Nellie Mae (Longerbeam) Hill.
A private graveside service will be held at Zion Cemetery, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Gary Koontz officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring to honor Ed.
Memorial donations can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 225, Baker, WV 26801.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
