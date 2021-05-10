William Andrew “Bill” Ward, 72, of Capon Bridge, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home while under care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Bill was born on Sept. 22, 1948, in Rockville, Md., the son of the late Andrew J. and Annie Lucille Marsh Ward. He worked as a mechanic for various garages, was a service writer for Thomlinson Lincoln Mercery in Rockville, Md., drove for Seamore’s Towing and was a graduate from Richard Montgomery High School. Bill had a love of working on old cars and enjoyed attending Cruz-in’s and car shows.
Surviving are his children, Chris Ward of Stephens City, Va., Misty Ward of Jacksonville, Fla. and Stephanie Ward of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; his sister, Wanda Hawthorne of Romney and 3 grandchildren, Addison Ward, Scott Ward and Tony Andrews.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held privately at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
