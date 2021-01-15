Joann Drahos Hooker, 82, of Romney, died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at a local nursing home.
A private service will be held for the family at the Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bellaire Chapel, 441 37th St., Bellaire, OH 43906 on Saturday with Father Dan Heusel officiating. Interment will be at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Bellaire, OH.
Local arrangements was made by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
