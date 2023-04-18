Margaret M. ‘Marge’ Bakanowsky

Margaret Mary (Marge) Bakanowsky, 82, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was born on Oct. 22, 1940.
Marge is preceded in death by her parents, George C. and Rose Ann Turner; and her sisters, Rosemary V. Eldridge and Elizabeth A. Finn.
Surviving Marge is her husband of 63 years, John Bakanowsky Sr. of Romney; and her children, John (Staci) Bakanowsky Jr, Joan (John) Pellak, Jimmy (Alice) Bakanowsky and Jerry (Dawn) Bakanowsky. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Eric (Laura) Pellak, Kiersten Schmidt, Melissa (Bret) Freeman, Katie (Tony) Jachec, Scott Bakanowsky, Daniel Bakanowsky and Sarah Bakanowsky; and her great-grandchildren Gwen Freeman and Ella Pellak.
Marge moved to West Virginia with her husband and youngest son in 1985. She was involved in catering and organizing many community affairs including the Romney Rotary Club Annual Golf Tournament. Marge enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and especially cooking. Her grandchildren looked forward to being her test tasters for new desserts, seeing her at their sporting events/dance recitals/scouting activities, and spending vacation time during the summer at Grammy and Pop’s. No one could have been a better cheerleader than Gram.
A viewing beginning at noon, followed by a service conducted by Rev. Roy Knight beginning at 1 p.m., will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Burial services conducted by Father Joseph Loya O.S.A. will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa., on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a memorial donation be made to Romney Rotary Scholarship care of FNB Bank, P.O. Box 1037, Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home of Romney.
