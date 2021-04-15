Edna Pearl (Simmons) Srout, 78, of Old Fields, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in South Carolina on Fri., April 9, 2021, under hospice care for heart disease.
Surviving family members include: husband, Howard Srout; children, Susan (Rick) Spires and Dexter (Kate) Simmons; siblings, Helen Bailey, Charles Rinker and David Rinker; 3 grandchildren, Jason Hughes, Kelli Cox and Tyler Simmons and 2 great-granddaughters, Reagan and Taylor.
Edna was a member of the Old Fields Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude for all the meals, calls, cards, prayers and especially your friendship over the years. No funeral or memorial service is planned. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Hardy County Community on Aging, P.O. Box 632, Moorefield, WV 26836.
