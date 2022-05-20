Ronald Clarence Kenney, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at UMPC Western Maryland.
Born Aug. 8, 1946, in Cumberland Md., he was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Schrock) Kenney.
He was also preceded in death by brothers David Kenney and Gary Kenney.
Ron graduated from Fort Ashby High School and served as a Black Beret in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He worked at Kelley Springfield Tire Company and retired from Prudential Insurance.
Ron is survived by his lovingly devoted wife of 52 years, Donna (Johnson) Kenney. They have 3 cherished daughters, Jennifer Kenney Hollander and husband Dan Hollander, Sandra Lynn Arnold and husband Jason Arnold, and Melinda Lea Kenney Glenn and husband Lenny Glenn. Ron cherished his 5 grandchildren dearly, Dean and Helena Arnold, Conrad and Owen Hollander, and Nathaniel Glenn. He is survived by sisters Sandra Shanholtz and Judith Fridley; 6 nephews, Kirk, Kent, Kane, Keenan Shanhotlz, Darrin and Craig Fridley, and several extended family members. Ron had many friends but some of his closest friends were Jeff Frankland, Mike Waltz, Bob Lambert, Maynard Moreland, Rocky Ketterman, and his poker buddies who he took money from on a weekly basis.
Lover of moonshine, Morels, cards, and the mountains, Ron was a WV mountain man through and through. He spent many of his days at Levels hunting, fishing, shooting and watching Klondike, his favorite bear. Ron was a nationally known coon hunter who traveled throughout the country with his Grand Knight Champion Walkers, enjoying nature. He was honored as a lifetime member of the South Eastern Treeing Walker Association. When not in the woods, Ron loved reading a good Louis L’Amour book, watching the NY Yankees, talking on the phone about dogs, or collecting coins while drinking his Diet Coke and eating beef jerky. But he was always best known for his unintended adventures like sliding down a hillside and stopping just short of the pond or being stuck somewhere in the mud in West By God. Let those country roads take you home old man.
Friends will be received at Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Scott Ingleton officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by Ft. Cumberland Post 13 Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc., Fort Ashby.
