Carl Willard Haines, 76, of Slanesville, went home to Jesus on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, after a fulfilled life of hard work, dedication, smiles and love.
Carl was born on May 1, 1945 in Three Churches. Carl was at home in West Virginia, always cheering on his beloved Mountaineers. On Memorial Day weekend in 1971, he met Vicki Ann Brown on a blind date. They wed 9 months later in March 1972, going on to have 2 daughters, Jessica and Stephanie.
Carl served in the U.S, Army Reserves for 6 years. He retired in 2010 after 21 years as a mechanic with Hampshire County Schools. In addition to being a dedicated and loving father and husband, Carl spent many hours volunteering as a member of Hope Christian Church in Augusta and with the local Ruritans. He enjoyed spending time outdoors including many hours chasing the elusive buck or waiting on his next big trout. He was known to “tinker” and was not one to sit idle. He believed in hard work, community and helping others whenever possible.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Clinton Haines and Francis Louise Haines, his brothers, Wilson “Buck” Haines and Roger Haines and his sister Hilda Barnes. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Haines; his 2 daughters, Jessica Mathai (George) and Stephanie Smith (Tom); his granddaughter, Kennedy Brewer; grandson Maddox Smith; and 2 step-grandchildren Maya Mathai and Evin Mathai. In addition, he is survived by 3 sisters, Wanda Barnes, Sylvia “Susie” Kesner and Brenda Haines; and 2 brothers Willis Clinton “Junior” Haines and Jerry “Stevie” Haines.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating.
Carl felt spending time with family was very important and in lieu of flowers, his family would like you to spend those funds on a tank of gas and go see the ones you hold near and dear. Enjoy your time with them, pray together, share a meal or whatever brings your family joy. Just appreciate the time you have and don’t put off spending it with ones you love.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
