Michael John Lippold, 60, of Cumberland, Md., passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at UPMC-Western Maryland from Covid complications.
Born Jan. 2, 1962, in Cumberland, Mr. Lippold was the son of the late Richard H. Lippold and Frances “Nardy” (Woods) Lippold. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Lippold; a brother, Terry Lippold; a niece, Shayne Turner; and a great-nephew, Zach Godlove.
A graduate of Fort Hill High School, Mike was a die-hard football fan. He also graduated from Frostburg State University where he played football. Mike taught over 26 years at the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind where he coached numerous sports. He was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Parish, Saint Patrick’s Church. He was also a member of the Tri-State Umpires Association. He loved watching and talking about sports especially Fort Hill and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. Mike was truly a wonderful soul who will always hold a special place in our hearts. He loved spending time with family and friends and will be remembered for his goofy outfits, energetic, and bubbly personality. Mike never met a stronger. He loved to sing, especially to Josh Groban.
Mike was an exceptional father, survived by his children, Austin Lippold, Tanner Lippold (Tayler), Morgan Lippold, Mason Lippold; and their mother, Susan Meadows. He also leaves behind his grandson, Parker Lippold; his sisters, Frannie Lease, Mary “Fuzz” Stevens and Paula Lippold and John Mull; his brothers, Ricky Lippold and Pete Lippold (Sandy); his sister-in-law, Charlotte Lippold; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends including Paul, Steve, Abbey, Jeffrey, Ted and Jimmy.
Services will be private.
The Adams Family Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
