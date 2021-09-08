Anna Mae Dean passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Hampshire Memorial Hospital at the age of 84.
Anna was born into a loving family headed by her father John Coleman Racey and her mother, Mary Ellen (Stump) Racey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James (Jim) L. Dean Sr., retired Romney Chief of Police and U.S. Army veteran, as well as 5 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her 3 children, Kimberly Ann Buckley and her husband, Gary, of Romney, Randy Steven Dean of Winchester, his 3 children, Michael, Matthew and Meghan, along with James Lee Dean, Jr of Concord, New Hampshire, and his wife, Brenna. She is also survived by her brother, Eugene (“Bud”) Racey and his wife, Joyce.
While Romney was always home to her, she reveled in the opportunities offered by relocations to new Army posts. She and her family spent time in France, Germany, Puerto Rico, Oklahoma, Virginia and New Jersey, but returned to Romney during her husband’s deployments to the Republics of South Korea and Vietnam.
Anna’s great passions were her children, her beloved Scottish Terriers and a love of wildlife. She never missed a chance to support her family and to care for animals in need. During her career as a House Parent at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind (WVSDB), she was a devoted and nurturing caregiver. In her daily life, Anna never missed a chance to make new friends, exchange stories and be supportive of those in need.
Friends and family may pay their respects at the Shaffer Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by graveside services and remarks at Ebenezer Cemetery beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Consistent with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), friends and family are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing, whether or not they are vaccinated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.