Tyler M. Talbert

Tyler Matthew Talbert, 21, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Born on Jan. 17, 2001, he was the son of Bobbi J. Teter Ludwick and stepfather, Jason M. Ludwick.
He loved animals, Ford trucks, antique mowers and radios. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, and helping mow yards and spending time with his family. Most of all, he loved his mother.
He is survived by a brother, Daylon Dockery of Augusta; sister, Alexis Dockery of Augusta; maternal grandparents, Sandy Columbia (Steve), James Teter (Diane), all of Capon Bridge; maternal great-grandmother, Helen Coryell-Hawkins; uncles, Jacob Garber (Estella) of Augusta, Colton Garber of Capon Bridge, John Garber of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Billy Fields who was like a second father.
All services will be private and handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
