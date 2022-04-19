Louise J. Brown, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Hampshire Center, Romney.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1941 in Okonoko, W.Va., the daughter of the late Grace Judy.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at noon at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Interment will be in Camp Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
