Richard Wilson Pancake, Sr., husband of Linda (Drumheller) Pancake, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Augusta Health.
He was born July 7, 1942, in Cumberland, Md., son of the late John I. and Rose (Fretwell) Pancake. His hometown was Romney. He attended Randolph Macon Military Academy and West Virginia University studying animal husbandry.
Richard retired from Augusta County Service Authority in 2013 after 24 years of service. He thoroughly loved the time he spent with his family and friends.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his birds and fish. He loved traveling, especially to the beach and West Virginia. Richard looked forward to his Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club. He was also a history enthusiast.
Family includes his wife, Linda D. Pancake; his children, Amy Pancake Eye and husband Gregory, Diane Pancake Ware, Richard W. Pancake, Jr. and their mother, Josephine Cowherd, John Nathaniel Pancake and wife Jess, and W. Christopher Markham and wife Courtney and their children, Hattie, Holt, Tucker and Luken; grandchildren, Heather Nadeau and husband Vince, Caitlin Stogdale and fiancé Trevor Fitzgerald, Lauren Ware, Mathew Ware and Maria Rose Pancake; 2 siblings, John W. Pancake and Betty Pancake Williams; 5 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Rose Hicks; and brother, Joseph Pancake.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, in St. John’s United Methodist Church by the Rev. Chuck Cole. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Henry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1716 North Augusta Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523.
