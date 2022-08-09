Nathan Delane Ayers, 51, of Romney, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born March 27, 1971, in Romney, he was the son of Harold C. and Burma L. (Nickleson) Ayers. Nathan is preceded in death by a brother, Darwin H. “Dar” Ayers (d. 2021).
Besides his parents, Nathan is survived by his son, Joshua D. Ayers and fiancé Julie Cutright of Romney; his brother, Greg A. Ayers and wife Brenda of Romney; his sister, Trina S. Borror and husband Steve of Romney; his grandchildren, Kora’Lynn G. Ayers, Aubrey N. and Jaedyn L. Cutright-Thomas; his stepchildren whom he raised, Morgan Tobesman and husband Aaron of Romney and Dylan Edgar of Keyser. Nathan is also survived by his niece, Patricia Bridges and fiancé Mark Wallace; his nephews, Ruger Borror, Jerid Borror, Travis Ayers, Bentlee Ayers, and Tyler Ayers; as well as numerous cousins, friends, and furry companion, Paisley.
Nathan graduated from Hampshire High School with the Class of 1990. In his younger years he liked to hunt and attended the Fox’s Hollow Baptist Church where he accepted the Lord as his savior. Nathan worked for various tree companies throughout the years, working his way up to crew foreman. He loved music, food, cooking, his dogs, but most of all, his family and friends. Nathan will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends will be received on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon with Rev. Wendell Everett officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
