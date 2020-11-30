Violet Arvella May Rinker, 88, of Augusta, joined her son in heaven on Thanksgiving Day. She had been a resident of the Hampshire Center in Romney and had been in failing health for several months.
Mrs. Rinker was born May 6, 1932, in Augusta to parents, Chester and Amy Haines.
On June 11, 1955, she married Lloyd Rinker. This year was their 65th wedding anniversary. They were both 23 years old when they married and he was two years removed from Navy service in the Korean War. Their first jobs as a married couple were working in a local apple orchard. Mr. Rinker is currently a resident at the VA in Martinsburg.
In 1956, the Rinkers were joined by their only child, Kenneth “Kenny” Rinker who predeceased his mother, dying in August of this year of complications following a liver transplant in 2019. He was his mother’s pride and joy. They were separated for a year as they both dealt with hospitalizations and illnesses.
Mrs. Rinker retired from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. She told many stories about working there. It was hard work, but she was never shy about working hard. She grew up on a farm and started each day before the sun came up taking care of cows and chickens and other animals. She also helped with crops and the vegetable garden. As adults, she and her husband put out a huge beautiful vegetable garden from which she canned nearly everything. Many friends and family members benefitted from their green thumbs and generosity.
She was a faithful worshipper at Mount Zion Church on Fort Hill Road. She enjoyed participating in all the events at this church as her health allowed. Her faith was strong and she loved the Lord.
Mrs. Rinker will be remembered as a mother, grandmother, cousin and friend. She cared for both her sister and mother until their deaths, bringing them into her home. She also cared for her husband until he needed more help than she could give. Mrs. Rinker was extremely proud of her granddaughter Olivia and her husband, Webb. She delighted in the antics of her great-grandchildren Grace and Sam and loved them so. Her favorite way to show her love to family was to cook enormous meals that were designed to have something delicious for everyone.
In addition to her son and parents, she was predeceased by her sister Alma Haines.
Mrs. Rinker is survived by her husband, Lloyd Rinker of Augusta; daughter-in-law Cindy Rinker of Maurertown, Va.; granddaughter, Olivia Rinker Donald (Webb) of Draper, Va.; great-grandchildren Grace and Sam Donald, also of Draper; a special friend and caregiver, Cheryl Smith of Augusta; and many cousins.
There was a graveside service on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney conducted by the Rev. Mike Cheshire. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider donating to a scholarship that has been established in the name of her son, Kenny Rinker, at Central High School where he worked. Send your donation to Central High School Athletic Boosters Club, c/o Melissa Rice, 1147 Susan Ave., Woodstock, VA 22664 with the scholarship name on the memo line – Kenny Rinker Good Sportsmanship Scholarship.
