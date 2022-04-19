Peggy Kaufman Kerr, 83, of Wardensville, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Milford and Carolyn Lyndaker. Interment will follow in the Wardensville Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
