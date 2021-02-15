Delmar "Dean" Dean, 49, of Weirton, W.Va. passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville, OH. He was the son of Betty Duncan Dean Hutzell (Rod) of Oldtown, Md. and the late Delmar B. Dean, Sr.
Dean was a member of Crossroads Christian Church, Wintersville, OH; Weirton Baseball Assoc. board member; NRA; and a 1990 graduate of Hampshire High School, Romney. Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his girls at baseball. He was a lieutenant at the Northern Regional Jail, Moundsville, W.Va.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Marcie Virtue Dean; daughters, Kylie and Ila; sisters, Barbara Bergdoll (Robert), Brenda VanMeter (Mark), Donna Dyke (Greg); nieces/nephews, Brady, Brandy, Amanda, Keith; sister-in-law, Ashley Virtue; father/mother-in-law, Jack and Glenda Virtue.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb, 17, 2021, from 4 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, WV. Pastor Donald Dague will preside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Marcie Dean, c/o Steel & Wolfe, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, WV 26062.
Arrangements are the direction of Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Weirton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.