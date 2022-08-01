Charles Edward Mullins, 87, was born on June 23, 1935 in Holden, W.Va. He was the son of John Lee Mullins and Maude Canterbury Mullins. He was preceded in death by his parents and all his 5 siblings, Irene, Dorothy, Tennis, Helen and Herbert — Charlie was the baby of the family. He is survived by his first wife, Amanda Stroud Grimmett, with whom he had 3 children, Timothy James Mullins (Valerie), Toni Adeline Mullins Wilkinson (Charles) and Thomas Christopher Mullins (Jennifer); his second wife, Evon Daboul Pena with whom he had one child, Eric Gregory Mullins. His third wife of almost 38 years with whom he had 2 children, Charles Michael and Milda Marie. He has 4 granddaughters, Heather Amanda (Darien), Harley Jade, Taylor Mae and Lilly Belle; and one grandson Jackson Thomas. He has one great-granddaughter Lucy Evangeline.
Charlie was of the Catholic Faith and he received the sacraments of the anointing of the sick and the last rites at the VA from a Catholic priest.
Charlie was an avid hunter both bow and gun and a fisherman. Including, while in Florida, owned our own open fisherman boat and even entered into tournaments with much bigger vessels but Charlie was fearless.
Charlie was a Respiratory Therapist, one of the first in the nation holding #74 in the Respiratory National Registry. He also was very knowledgeable in the hyperbaric chambers and when the Eastern airlines plane went down in the everglades Charlie, who was the department director, ran the hyperbaric chambers 24/7 with his employees and saved many lives and limbs of the victims who went down in the everglades in alligator infested waters. Charlie was also known to be flown to Houston, Texas by Dr. JR Maxwell to check the hyperbaric chambers at his center. Charlie held the longest tenure as a department director in the State of Florida, with a tenure of 33 years at Miami Heart Institute in Miami Beach. Charlie was instrumental with coming up with the self Heimlick maneuver back in the early 60’s when he first taught CPR with Toni Fiocchi and Adeline Jenkins, both RN’s, to the doctors and nurses at Miami Heart Institute and the fire and rescue personnel of the Miami Beach Rescue Dept. He also came up with the original CPAP and Peep pressures to be used on patients after extensive testing he performed in the lab. He also devised the double cuff endotracheal tubes to prevent erosion to the trachea. He also refined the 7200 Ventilator when the company brought it to him as a prototype to see how he liked it and how it could be improved. He suggested changes which were implemented. He was always teaching and uplifting his employees to reach to better themselves and some even became doctors.
Charlie was an avid Boy Scout having been a Scout as a youth during the depression and helped the war effort with the Scouts by collecting steel. He then began his adult Scouting tenure when his son was a Wolf Cub Scout in 1994 then crossing over to Troop 32 in 1998. Charlie was an Assistant Scoutmaster becoming Scoutmaster in 2001 after his son Charlie became Eagle. Charlie was asked to be the rifle range and shotgun range director for several years at Camp Potomac which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was also part of the Order of the Arrow attaining the rank of Vigil. He was awarded the District Award of Merit and the Silver Beaver in Scouting. He was awarded the Bronze pelican which is a Catholic Boy Scout Award. He was awarded the 35th Star by then Governor Manchin which was presented by delegate Ruth Rowan on his behalf. He also was awarded the Hampshire County Outstanding Citizen Award which was presented to the whole troop by Senator Manchin. He also received the Spirit of Giving Award, The American Legion Service Award and he was a semifinalist for the Knight of Old Hampshire.
Charlie retired 3 times, first from Miami Heart to move to our farm, leaving behind many friends especially Nelson Burgos and Greg Mejia, the second time from Grant Memorial Hospital Respiratory Therapy Dept. where he worked with Amy. The third from Walmart in Moorefield where he had many friends especially his boss Aneita Shirk and his buddy Jeff Whetzel. Charlie never met a stranger and he made everyone feel part of the team whether it was with his 42 employees or as a therapist or as a sporting goods department worker or even at camp. Charlie will be missed by many and in lieu of flowers his family asks that if you want to remember him to either donate to St Jude Children’s Hospital, to Troop 32 or to the Romney Food Pantry. These were his 3 most important charities or you may do a random act of kindness in his name.
Charlie passed on July 27 at 7:55 a.m. due to the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. He passed at home with his wife and daughter Milda Marie and was followed by Milda, Timmy and Milda Marie to the funeral home. McKee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be in the near future.
