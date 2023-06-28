Everett D. Tenney

Everett Daniel Tenney, 90, of Capon Bridge, died on Monday, June 26, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center in Baker.
Everett was born on May 24, 1933, Pickens, W.Va., the son of the late James W. and Florence Herron Tenney. He worked for O’Sullivan Corp. in Winchester, Va., for 53 years and was a member of Central United Methodist Church near Capon Bridge. Everett loved farming, truck driving, hunting, fishing, watching TV with his wife, and being with his grandkids and family.
Everett married Pearl Gladden Tenney on Dec. 23, 1956, in Hagerstown, Md. Pearl died on July 7, 2022.
Surviving is a son, Gary E. Tenney (Joyce) of Capon Bridge; a daughter, Phyllis A. Nicholson of Capon Bridge; a brother, Troy Tenney of Bloomery; two sisters, Donna Harding of Augusta and Wilda Parrish of Burlington; and two grandsons, Danny Nicholson (Jen) and Lloyd Tenney.
He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Tenney; two brothers, Roy and Ray Tenney; six sisters, Eula Brook, Mary Stotler, Mae Kenney, Agnes McUlty, Thelma Gladden and Edna Harrison.
Funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery near High View.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Company, P.O. Box 168, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or Timber Ridge Cemetery, c/o Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, High View, WV 26865.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.