Naomi Jean “Nomie” (Purgitt) Dorsey, 94, of Stonewood, W.Va, and formerly of Keyser passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, surrounded by loving family. She was the daughter of the late John and Eugenia (Gurd) Purgitt of Keyser.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Edward “Eddie” Dorsey; 2 special sisters, Vauda Mae Purgitt and Anna Elizabeth (Purgitt) Millar; and 1 great-granddaughter, Ava Nelson.
Surviving are 4 children, James E. Dorsey II (Sheila) of Clarksburg, Brian M. Dorsey (Jeanne) of Marietta, Ga., Kelly E. Shaw of Clarksburg and Juliana I. Dorsey of Clarksburg. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Anna Matheny (Jason), Robbie Shaw, Lisa Dawson (Matt), Marcus Dorsey (Jackie), J. D. Shaw, Katy Post (Zac), Jared Coe and Jacob Coe; 2 step-grandchildren, Rick Quinn and Tracy Pinion of Clarksburg; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
Nomie graduated from Keyser High School in 1945. A devout Roman Catholic by faith, she cherished her time as a Religious Education teacher. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Stonewood, where she was involved with various ministries, served as secretary of the Perpetual Daughters Women’s Club, was a member of Sister Maria Joseph’s “Sweat Shop,” and was always a familiar smiling face at the annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser. She was also an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph, which was very dear to her heart.
Known for her kind and giving spirit, Nomie truly saw the good in everyone. She touched many lives and was adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who take immense comfort in picturing her joyful heavenly reunion with her family and dog Bozo.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care administered by her very special nurse, June Jett, and WVU Medicine Hospice. Friends may make memorial contributions to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood, WV 26301.
Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, W.Va., on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m., where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. to conclude the visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8092 Third Street, Stonewood, WV 26301.
Interment will be in the St. Thomas Cemetery in Keyser on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 12 pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, Nutter Fort.
