Harry S. ‘Steve’ Whitacre

Harry Stephen “Steve” Whitacre, 84, of Capon Bridge, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous 10 year cancer battle.
Born on April 16, 1939, to the late Harrison and Marie Whitacre, Steve was a 1957 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from Dec. 1960 to Dec. 1963. He was a member of the Timber Ridge Christian Church in High View, and was a founding member of the American Legion post #137 in Capon Bridge.
Steve married Judy Floyd on Sept. 20, 1996.
In 2013 Steve and his teammates were inducted in the Hampshire County School Hall of Fame for their State basketball championship in 1957.
Steve was well-known throughout the community from his many years working for NAPA parts stores including Winchester Automotive and retiring from Truck Parts Unlimited in 2022.
Steve is survived by his wife Judy; their 2 daughters Beth (Charlie) and Sally (John) both of Winchester. His grandchildren, Aliza Jobe (Tyler), Tyler Beaver and Elizabeth LeMarr; and great-granddaughter Adalynn Jobe. Brothers and sisters include Janis Sirbaugh, Carolyn McKee (Ervin) and Mark Whitacre (Linda) all of Capon Bridge. He’s also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and the Cooper family.
Steve was predeceased by his parents and a son, Todd Whitacre.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by friend and neighbor Joe Wilder. Burial immediately following in the Ebenezer Cemetery, Gore, Va., with military honors accorded by the U.S. Army.
The Whitacre family would like to thank Dr. Ingram and his staff and Hospice of the Panhandle for their passionate and caring service.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Beaver, Steve Frye, Steve Stotler, Braden Wilder, Bryan Bennett and Dave Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Davy, Dick Sirbaugh, Kenny Frye, Paul Racey, Ronnie Giffin and Cliff Borden.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Steve to the Capon Bridge Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711 or The River House c/o Arts for All Program, P.O. Box 240, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.