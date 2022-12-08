Edith Louise Tusing, 95, of Mathias, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH, Harrisonburg, Va.
She was born on March 5, 1927, in Mathias.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Grady Family Cemetery, Mathias, with Pastor Jonathan Hedrick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mathias Brethren Church, c/o Barbara Mathias, 14753 State Rd 259, Mathias, WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
