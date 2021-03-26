Wanda Mae (Lewis) Hott, of Points, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Tues., March 23, 2021.
Born Oct. 11, 1948, in Kittanning, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Boyd Elwood Lewis and Ollie Catherine (Hart) Lewis.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Lewis.
Mrs. Hott had worked as a real estate agent for BGS&G for many years. She later worked for Creekside Realty.
She belonged to The Grace Place—Calvary Assembly of God.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Lease and husband George, Slanesville, Lorrie Wilmer, Keyser, Jerry “Jay” Hott and wife Tabitha, Oakland, Md., and Shane Hott, Keyser; siblings, Darlene Cook, Donald Lewis and Betty Fox; grandchildren, Anthony Wilmer and wife Breanna, Matt Wilmer and wife Marissa, Cody Hott, Cory Hott, Aaron Hott, Garrett Lease, Lexi Lease, and Amahra Hott; great-grandchildren, Trevin Wilmer, Brantlea Wilmer, and one “on the way.” There are also 2 nieces, 6 nephews, 3 great-nephews and 1 great-niece.
Friends will be received at The Grace Place—Calvary Assembly of God, Route 46, Fort Ashby, on Fri., March 26, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held in the church on Sat., March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Wes Beahm, officiating.
Interment will be in Branch Mountain Cemetery, Three Churches.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Lorrie Wilmer, P.O. Box 355, Keyser, WV 26726 or to Lisa Lease, 529 Braddock School Road, Slanesville, WV 25444.
