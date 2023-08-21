Norma F. Bradds, 75, of Augusta, died on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
Norma was born on March 5, 1948, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late David and Florence Marsh Michael. Norma enjoyed thrifting and yard sales where she was named the “Yard Sale Queen” by her family. She had a big heart and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Norma married Robert Bradds on Dec. 9, 1978, in Baltimore, Md.
Surviving with her husband of 45 years is a son, Bobby E. Bradds, Jr. (Carrie) of Climax, NC; a daughter, Eleonore “Ellie” Fogle (Scott) of Winchester, Va.; a sister, Pauline Bradford of Winchester; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Chris, Margaret Ellen, Whitney, Dustin, Jennifer and Cassie; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at 3 p.m. Officiating was Pastor Gary Palmer.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
