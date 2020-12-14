Harry William Meek, 74, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Born on March 26, 1946, in Three Churches, he was the son of the late Harry Wilbur Henry Meek and Sarah Louise (Hershey) Meek.
A private burial will be held at Branch Mt. Methodist Cemetery, Three Churches.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date and all arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
