Charles Russell Puffenbarger, 75, of Romney, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home while surrounded by family.
Born December 20, 1945, in Monterey, Va., he was the son of the late Harry Puffenbarger and Mary Elizabeth Whitecotton. Besides his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (New) Puffenbarger; and by his stepfather, French D. Williamson.
Charles is survived by 3 sisters, Amella Turnbo of Pennsylvania, and Sharon Stanley and Daisy McBride, both of Romney; and 1 brother, Rodney Williamson of Romney.
Charles had no children and he resided with his niece, Barbara Strickler, whom he considered his daughter. He is also survived by her children, Laura Likens of Maryland and Ashley Carl of Romney; and by her grandchildren, Zachary Carl and Garrett Bogdanowicz, both of Romney.
Charles was employed in several orchards in Hampshire Co., WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, and Disney World in Orlando, Fla. He loved country music, his pets and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Charles’ Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.