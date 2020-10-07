Daniel Ray Tutwiler, 80, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Adler Center, Aldie, Va.
Born on August 24, 1940, in Augusta, he was the son of the late Henry D. Tutwiler and Clara E Smith Tutwiler.
He was a member of Tearcoat Church of the Brethren. He loved to hunt and fish.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Tutwiler; and 2 sisters, Viola Davis and Wilda Mae Tutwiler.
He is survived by 2 brothers, James Tutwiler of Augusta and Larry Tutwiler (Judy) of Winchester, Va.; and 2 sisters, Buanna Brafford (Jim) of Augusta and Lorena Dean (Michael) of Romney.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Tom Rowan officiating. Interment was in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, 48 Dunkard Church Rd, Augusta, WV 26704 or Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements were handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
