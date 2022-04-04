Jane Ellen Moreau Arbogast, 61, of Slanesville, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence.
Born on July 22, 196,0 in Woodstock, Va., she was the daughter of the late Donald Pryor and Edna Shoemaker Lefferts. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Pryor and a son, Brian Arbogast.
She was a silk screen printer at Coral Graphics of Berryville, Va.
She is survived by her husband, Donald A. Arbogast; and siblings, Mary Herald, Vickie Fuchs, Sharon Ritchie, Denise Burnshire, David Pryor, Adam Lefferts and Donna Pryor.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, with Pastor Robert Jeffreys officiating. Interment was in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
