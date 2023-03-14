Eula Lee Sams, 85, of Wardensville, died on Friday, March 10, 2023, at EA Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation in Baker.
A celebration of Eula’s life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Funkhouser.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
