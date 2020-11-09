Gail D. Ratliff, 85, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her residence.
Born on May 23, 1935, in Romney, WV, she was the daughter of the late William M. Shawen and Frances Carder Shawen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse S. Ratliff, Sr., on October 14, 1999, and 5 brothers, John, Robert, Jerry, Baker and Arthur Shawen.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Wanda Oates (Danny) of Capon Bridge and Kathy Timbrook (Gary) of Romney; 2 sons, Sam Ratliff of Romney and Timothy Ratliff (Sylvia) of Fernly, Nev.; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and a sister, Willmetta “Wink” Judy of Pleasant Dale.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Speaker Jason Judy officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
