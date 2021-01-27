Ruby Ann Horstman, 69, of Augusta, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born January 14, 1952, in Springfield, Va., she was the daughter of Arvel Abbott Kohne and Rettie A. (Heavener) Kohne. Besides her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Martha Barton and Arvella Mantelero; and 5 brothers, Alvin Kohne, Lee Kohne, Ralph Kohne, Arvel L. Kohne and Curtis Kohne.
Ruby is survived by her son Joshua Horstman of Augusta; 2 sisters, Nancy Hackney of Alexandria, Va. and Janet Gibson of Shanks.
Ruby graduated from Hampshire High School in 1970 and was a true blessing to all who crossed her path. She was a very talented singer and sang with the Country Gentleman and opening act for Marty Robbins. Ruby gave up her career in music to become a mother, one decision she always said she never regretted. Most in Hampshire County can remember Ruby working for the A&P Store and then the SuperFresh until it closed. She retired in 2001 after 34 years of employment. Ruby could also be found in Ruby’s Variety Store, which was the family owned and operated business.
Ruby was a multi-talented lady, cook, baker, crafter and seamstress. She made all kinds of clothes just by looking at a picture; no pattern. She loved to cook and bake, but even more, she loved to share with anyone her amazing cooking. She would always say it was her ministry. Ruby loved to encourage and loved everyone she met. She truly had a servant’s heart for her Lord that she loved so much. She will be greatly missed by anyone who ever had the privilege to meet her.
Ruby loved her Lord and Savior Jesus. She would always say, “don’t cry because I’ll be home.” Ruby joined her loved ones and she is teaching angels how to sing.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jim Asberry officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
