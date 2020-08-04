Sherry M. Keller, 54, of Augusta, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Sherry was born on June 21, 1966 in Clarksburg, W.Va., the daughter of Jeanette Friend Martin of Romney and Emory Martin of Barboursville, W.Va.
Sherry was very crafty as she enjoyed gardening, cooking, staining glass, knitting, crocheting and reading. She was a 1984 graduate from the Manassas Park High School in Manassas Park, Va. Sherry married Randall Wayne Keller on May 10, 1985 in Manassas.
Surviving with her husband of 35 years are 2 sons, Jeffery W. Keller and his wife Courtney of Capon Bridge and Ian C. Keller of Fairmont, W.Va.; a brother, David W Martin of Shanks; 2 sisters, Lisa Gaddis of Lexington Park, Md. and Kristy Cheshire of Romney; and her 2 yorkies, Sadie and Sofie.
A service to celebrate Sherry’s life was held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge. Officiating was Pastor Jonathan M. Boynton.
Arrangements are being handled by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory, Capon Bridge.
