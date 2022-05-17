Dennis Eugene Cullen, 84, of Points, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 14, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Steamboat Springs, Colo., he was the son of the late Dennis Emmett Cullen and Alvina Christina Werner. He resided many years in Craig, Colo. before moving to Points.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Baer) Cullen; a son, Darren Cullen; and 3 brothers, Richard Cullen, Billy Pat and James Cullen.
He is survived by 2 sons, Dennis Hartsock-Cullen and Randy Cullen; a granddaughter, Jennifer Hoffman; 4 sisters, Betty Counter of Denver, Colo., Mary Wynn of Grand Junction, Colo., Carol Winografky and husband John of Steamboat Springs and Irene “Renie” Cummins and husband Bob of Loma, Colo. He is also survived by his family he lived with in Points, Scott and Becky Perando and their children, Hunter, Hayley and Hayden, Cheyann Graham, and grandchildren, Drayson Cramer, Harley Beatty and Southern Lee Hott. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at Mather’s Club, Craig, Colo.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
