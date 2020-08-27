Helen Louise Lewis, 84, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Willow Tree Healthcare Center in Charles Town, W.Va.
Born on July 26, 2936 in Capon Bridge, she was the daughter of the late Dennis Wade Gladden and Charlotte (Kelso) Gladden.
Helen worked at many places including, Houser’s Motel, Kenney Shoe Factory both in Romney, National Fruit in Winchester and most recently Hampshire Health Care Center. She was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church and was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Darlwood Hart and her second husband, Richard Lewis; also preceded by a son Edward Hart; 2 brothers, Charles Dan Gladden, Calvin Gladden and a sister, Rita Haines.
Surviving are 3 children, Jennive L. Rinker of Burlington, Wallace D. Hart (Teresa) of Capon Bridge, Billey Hart (Carla) of Paw Paw; a sister Pearl Tenny (Everett) of Capon Bridge; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Timber Ridge Cemetery, Capon Bridge.
The family will receive friends on Saturday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
