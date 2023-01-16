Donna S. Stonebraker

Donna Sue Stonebraker, 68, of Shirley Lane, Burlington, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at her home while under the care of Mountain Hospice.
Born on Dec. 10, 1954, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Donna Eloise (Sears) Everett. She was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gene Keefer.
Mrs. Stonebraker worked at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, with 27 years of service. During her employment there, she made many good friends among her co-workers. She was deeply loved by them and will be missed. Methodist by faith, Mrs. Stonebraker was a courageous warrior in her fight against breast cancer. She won her first battle and was an 18 year survivor, but the cancer returned and she lost her second battle. Because of her valiant fight, she was a strong supporter for breast cancer awareness. She loved spending time at the river and with her grandchildren and she especially enjoyed aggravating her husband.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years on Jan. 5, 2023, Patrick Stonebraker; her children, Rhonda S. Stonebraker of Burlington, NC and Patrick Stonebraker, II and wife Erin of Springfield; 2 grandchildren, Linnea Branson of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Felicity Stonebraker of Springfield; 2 brothers, Steve Everett and wife Sue of Keyser and Kevin Everett and wife Rhonda of Burlington; and 3 sisters, Barbara Everett and Cheryl Knotts and husband Bob, all of Burlington and Cindy Keefer of Mercersburg, Pa.
Friends will be received at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 12 p.m. with Pastor Ed Clemons, Jr. officiating.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel.
