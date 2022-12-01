William H. Slater

William Harrison Slater, 73, of Moorefield, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, Fairfax, Va.
Born on March 10, 1949, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of the late William L. Slater and Ada Josephine Ludwig.
He enjoyed fishing, collecting stamps and photography. He had been employed by the government as a model maker.
He is survived by a sister, Linda K. Slater Barnes; and a special cousin, Karen Bowman.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, with Pastor Aaron Himes officiating. Inurnment will be in Rio Cemetery, Rio.
The family will receive friends one hour prior.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.