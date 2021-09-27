Darrel Duane Hill, 70, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in Springfield.
Born April 10, 1951, in Bay City, Mich., Darrel was the son of the late Chester A. Hill and Lorraine R. (Gerard) Hill.
Besides his mother, Darrel is survived by his wife of 28 years, Autumn Hill; his daughters, Deanna Sites and Chelsea Moore and husband David; his son, Jesse Hill and fiancé Krislyn Smith; his brothers, Chester and Robert Hill; his sister, Linda Crane; and by his 3 grandchildren, Autumn, Evan and Buck.
Darrel joined the USMC in June of 1970, where he worked on airplanes and as an electrician. He was honorably discharged with a National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After the Marine Corp., Darrel began working in the uniform and rug industry as a manager. Later in life he worked as a carpenter and construction worker and his final job was a department manager at Walmart in Moorefield. Darrel was a hard worker throughout his life and never shied away from a challenge.
Interment will take place on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the WV National Cemetery in Grafton, WV with military honors accorded by the USMC Honor Guard (42 Veterans Memorial Lane, Grafton, WV 26354)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Darrel’s memory may be made to Shaffer Funeral Home, 230 East Main St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
