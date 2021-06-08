Glenn Lee Crane, II, 63, of Capon Bridge, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his mother’s home.
Glenn was born on Oct. 29, 1957, in Winchester, Va., the son of Kathleen V. Carder Crane of Capon Bridge and the late Glenn L. Crane. He was a 1975 graduate of Hampshire High School, worked as a mechanic/auto restoration in Fairmont, W.Va., former member of Capon Bridge Christian Church and a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Fairmont. Glenn enjoyed the outdoors, reading, model cars, NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt and working on automobiles and motorcycles.
Glenn married Deborah L. Moran Crane on Oct. 17, 1992, in Fairmont. Deborah died on Aug. 31, 2019.
Surviving are 3 sisters, Karen Ripoli, Brenda Crane and Linda Cale (Ron) all of Capon Bridge; a stepson, Charles; 3 stepdaughters, Crystal, Rachael and Heather; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Della.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Nathan Barker. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, Va.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crane Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
